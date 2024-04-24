Meghan Markle's ‘bullying’ allegations are just the tip of the iceberg, claims royal author

Royal waters have been stirred again! Meghan Markle launched a new lifestyle brand seemingly named after the couple's oceanside California home.(Getty Images via AFP)

Royal expert Tom Bower, author of ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors,’ thought that now that one of Meghan Markle’s alleged bullies is officially talking, more information will be revealed.

In his Daily Mail editorial, Bower said, “The trickle of information will, soon enough, become a stream.”

Cohen claimed she was ‘treated harshly’

This statement comes after Samantha Cohen, a former palace aide, acknowledged in an interview with the Australian Herald Sun that she was among the ten staff members questioned about Markle’s alleged “bullying”.

Cohen, who had served Queen Elizabeth before preparing Markle for royal duties in 2017.

“Certainly, I believe that Ms. Cohen was soon exasperated, within six months or so, and that Meghan either disagreed with, or failed to understand, the non-negotiable elements of royalty,” Bower wrote.

“I also believe that members of Samantha Cohen’s team viewed this as an irresponsible self-indulgence. Both sides would blame a clash of cultures.”

Cohen’s resignation in 2018 followed her claims of being “treated harshly,” likening her experience to “working with teenagers,” as detailed in Valentine Low’s “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.”

“I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18 — we couldn’t find a replacement for me, and when we did, we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes, but they left as well while in Africa,” the former palace aide told Herald Sun.

Other palace staff also spoke out

The Times reported in 2020 that Jason Knauf, the communications secretary, compiled a dossier after three female staffers accused Markle of bullying.

Knauf’s email to the palace’s HR department claimed that Markle drove two PAs “out of the household”.

Bower reports that one staffer felt “sick” after facing Markle, while others expressed, “I can’t stop shaking. I feel terrified.”

The Duchess’ representatives have refuted these allegations, saying this is the “latest attack on her character.”

The royal author noted, “The final report by the Palace was kept private to protect those taking part, but there is no doubt that there was a growing mood of concern — or that the row was becoming personal.”

He also recounted Prince William’s alleged disapproval of Markle’s behaviour. “Harry was outraged — but the accusations, whether justified or not, were a matter of fact. So was a certain level of staff turnover,” he said.

The controversy over Markle’s behaviour intensified before her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, with reports of her reducing staff to tears. Markle’s response was, “It’s not my job to coddle people.”

“Until a few days ago, Ms. Cohen and fellow palace staff had remained silent. Now, finally, that dam has been breached — and I have no doubt that more will now emerge,” the editorial concluded.