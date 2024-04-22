Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘insensitive’ projects amid royal family's crisis: ‘So into themselves’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for their “insensitive” Netflix projects. Last week, reports revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are developing two series. One of the shows featuring Meghan aims to "celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.” The other will document the US Open Polo Championship. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are under fire for their ‘insensitive’ projects (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(AP)

Meghan has also launched the first product of her lifestyle brand – a strawberry jam from American Riviera Orchard. It was subsequently sent to 50 influencers for a taste test.

All this comes as the royal family is in the midst of a crisis, with both Kate Middleton and Prince Charles battling cancer. Royal expert and Meghan’s former friend, Lizzie Cundy, has blasted Harry and Meghan for the timing of their projects. She alleged that the Duchess is trying to reinvent herself in the mould of Gwyneth Paltrow. Cundy also said Meghan is "not reading the room" with her moves.

‘I think it's pretty insensitive’

"They've got these new Netflix shows about making jam and cookery and gardening, and there Harry's about polo playing, it's not really relatable. I think it's pretty insensitive when Catherine's going through what she's going through and the King is going through his cancer issues too, it's really insensitive, to be honest,” Cundy said while speaking to GBN America.

The interviewer suggested that the couple "don't realise how ridiculous they're coming across.” Cundy then said, “They never read the room do they? They're so into themselves they can't see the wood for the trees."

Cundy said that Meghan should reflect on what she has been doing, when she has previously slammed Kate. She said that "we've heard Meghan going on about the trolling and all the horrible comments and you just think, look at what you've actually done to poor Kate.”

Cundy also criticised Meghan’s lifestyle brand, saying that people are "sick to death of her across the pond,” calling the launch of her luxury jams is "fake and phoney."

Cundy also said that Meghan should apologise to Kate. "I don't think anyone will be interested at all. It's fake. It's phoney. It's cheesy. I think people are really seeing her for what she is. I think she should come out and actually apologise for what she's done to poor Kate, and maybe not be so insensitive,” she said.