Meghan Markle ‘manipulated’ Prince Harry into believing allegations against Beckhams, her ex-friends says

A former friend of Meghan Markle has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex may have “manipulated” Prince Harry into believing the allegations she made against the Beckhams, leading to a feud. “At this rate, they’ll have no friends at all!” British TV presenter Lizzie Cundy said in an interview with The Mirror. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York on July 18, 2022 (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

It was reported that David Beckham was “furious” with Meghan for suggesting that Victoria, his wife, was the source of a leak. The Beckhams previously maintained positive relations with Harry and Meghan. Meghan has been accused of secretly convincing Harry that Victoria had been speaking to the press. This resulted in a row between David and Harry over the phone.

Meghan Markle “squealed” when she saw Victoria Beckham

Lizzie also said that Meghan “squealed” when she saw Victoria Beckham at an event in 2013. Lizzie and Meghan became friends while sitting next to each other at the charity event hosted by businessman pal John Caudwell.

“Meghan is saying that Victoria leaked stories,” Lizzie said, according to GB News. “The second time I saw Meghan, Victoria was at the event and I've never seen anyone squeal quite like it, Meghan was so thrilled with excited to see Victoria Beckham. She went 'Oh my God, that's Victoria Beckham!'”

She added, “It was crazy, I thought 'You've got to calm down and be cool', now Harry has apparently listened to Meghan claiming Victoria has done stories saying where Meghan was going to go. There were places Victoria told Meghan to go to when she came to London and they started appearing in the press.”

Lizzie said, “She was a proper big fan, she let that show – Victoria doesn't need to leak stories, she doesn't need to do that … I think Victoria and David have slowly tiptoed away like the other friends, many friends who went to the wedding have tiptoed away from Meghan.”