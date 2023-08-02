Home / World News / ‘She will use people and drop them’: Meghan Markle blasted by ex-Royal Family butler after row with Beckhams

BySumanti Sen
Aug 02, 2023 01:47 PM IST

A former Royal Family butler has slammed Meghan Markle for "using people" after the news of the feud between the Sussexes and the Beckhams surfaced

A former Royal Family butler has slammed Meghan Markle for "using people" after the news of the feud between the Sussexes and the Beckhams surfaced. It was reported that David Beckham was “furious” with Meghan for suggesting that Victoria, his wife, was the source of a leak. The Beckhams previously maintained positive relations with Harry and Meghan.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)
Meghan has been accused of secretly convincing Harry that Victoria had been speaking to the press. This resulted in a row between David and Harry over the phone.

Paul Burrell, who worked as a butler for Princess Diana, has now said that this reveals that Meghan will "drop" people. “She will use people and drop them when she’s finished with them,” Paul told GB News. “The Beckham’s don’t need Harry and Meghan, they’re A-listers in their own field, they don’t need them. But isn’t it sad that the Beckham’s were at the wedding, as were the Obamas, as were the Clooneys. Where are they all now? They’re beginning to see who the real Harry and Meghan are, and they don’t want to be in the same sphere.”

‘Harry has over-egged the pudding’

A High Court ruling has allowed the Duke’s claim over allegations that unlawful information was gathered by the publisher of The Sun to go to a trial. Harry accused journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), publishers of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, of targeting him.

Paul said that he does not expect Harry to win the legal battle. “Harry has over-egged the pudding. He knows fully well that the Princess, his mother, would invite journalists to lunch and meeting at Kensington Palace, which he attended,” he told Dan Wootton

“It was a working relationship with the media and Diana understood that, and I thought Harry did too,” he added. “He has also accused his brother and father again of making relationships with people in Fleet Street and taking money. He is really going for this. He has to substantiate this and bring the evidence forward."

