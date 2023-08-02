Prince Harry left in ‘tricky spot’ after Meghan Markle’s political ambitions get unexpected boost

A commentator has claimed that Prince Harry has been left in a “tricky spot” after his wife Meghan Markle’s political ambitions got an unexpected boost. President Joe Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens, who is said to be a fan of Meghan, has “endorsed” the prospect of the Duchess of Sussex’s running for the White House. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

This comes after Meghan dealt with several setbacks , including the president refusing to grant access to Air Force One to her and Harry for a lift home after the funeral of the Queen. After Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties, the duchess has reportedly been seeking to start a political career.

However, Harry is likely not very keen on Meghan’s political career, according to GB News’ Emily Carver. “It’s a little bit tricky. They have very different ambitions,” she said. “Meghan Markle wants everything. She would be head of the universe if she could be. Harry is stuck in the past with all of his court cases going on, it’s all a little bit strange. Meghan Markle in the White House, now that would be something.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle facing ‘public pushback’

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Harry and Meghan are reportedly facing a “public pushback” from several Hollywood A-listers after the couple made leaking claims. This comes days after it was reported that David Beckham was “furious” with Meghan for suggesting that Victoria, his wife, was the source of a leak. The Beckhams previously maintained positive relations with Harry and Meghan.

Royal reporter Kara Kennedy now believes that many other significant names are distancing themselves from the Sussexes. “A lot of people are pushing back quite publicly against the Sussexes,” Kara told Dan Wootton.

Kara added, “The stuff they said on Oprah doesn’t match up with what they said a few months ago, for example. They rowed back on racism claims and a lot of people thought ‘we need to take a step back on this’.”

Kara also said many people lost interest in their status after they stepped away from royal duties in 2020. “It’s only natural that three years on, that status has waned,” Kara said. “People are starting to take sides and it’s definitely better to take sides with the future King than a couple who are associated with leaks to the press, moaning and a crusade to take on the monarchy.”