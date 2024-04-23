‘Vendetta against Meghan Markle’: Why is Angela Levin facing backlash after ‘mocking’ duchess

British journalist Angela Levin has found herself in the mid of controversy following a contentious appearance on a TV channel where she was accused of harbouring a personal vendetta against Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. During the interview, Levin's comments and behaviour during the panel discussion led to allegations of mockery and bias sparking widespread backlash from viewers and commentators alike. Britain's Prince Harry, left, and wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, kiss as she presents his polo team with the trophy for winning the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla. Prince Harry, co-founding patron of the Sentebale charity, will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

Melissa McCarthy defends Meghan Markle

A critic of Meghan Markle, known for her ties to the British royals, sparked outrage online after a jab aimed at the Duchess. This comes amidst Meghan receiving support from her friend Melissa McCarthy for criticism over her new lifestyle brand. Angela Levin, the renowned royal biographer and reporter recently appeared in an interview with TalkTv with host JJ Anisiobi.

Recently, Melissa McCarthy spoke out in support of Meghan Markle in the face of criticism over her US Riviera Orchard brand. She called Meghan "inspirational" and "genuine." McCarthy said that some people felt "threatened" by strong women who “have their own lives.”

She went on to emphasise the importance of supporting "amazing and inspiring individuals" and "empowering strong women." Meghan Markle shared 50 jars of strawberry jam with influencers in a new PR campaign for her lifestyle brand, “American Riviera Orchard.”

Meghan Markle vendetta claims

“If Meghan doesn't get something immediately then she drops them straight away and moves on to the next - we've seen that with one of her husbands.” Said the royal author and commentator Angela Levin in response. Levin suggested that there are various types of strong women, ranging from delightful and amazing to those who are spiteful, with a spectrum in between. The comment didn’t go over well with the host, who responded by saying, "You sound like a social media troll!" Later, Levin chose to walk away from the interview after being criticised as 'rude' and challenged over her answers.

“This woman (Angela Levin) who claims close friendship with ‘Queen’ Camilla and King Charles stormed off when the host challenged her irrational vendetta against Meghan Markle.” A user wrote on X (Twitter) followed by multiple such comments. “angela levin acts like #MeghanMarkle stole her looks, youth & lifestyle. The white British media put this vicious white blob on their shows to bully Duchess Meghan on air daily. This shows that the bullying of Meghan is purely racial.” Wrote another.

Recently, Meghan's new lifestyle brand launched its first product when 50 influencers received a jar of her American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam to taste test. This comes amid the announcement of two new shows by the Sussexes. However, the move didn’t sit well with many royal followers who believe that Harry and Meghan are deliberately doing this. All the while, Princess Kate Middleton and King Charles are battling cancer.