Melissa McCarthy dismayed by trolls attacking Meghan Markle: ‘I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing’

US actress Melissa McCarthy has said that she is dismayed by how people are currently targeting and criticising Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex recently launched the first product of her lifestyle brand – a strawberry jam from American Riviera Orchard. After its launch, it was sent to 50 influencers for a taste test. Melissa McCarthy has said she is dismayed by trolls attacking Meghan Markle (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

This, along with other upcoming projects of Meghan and Prince Harry, comes at a time when both Kate Middleton and King Charles are battling cancer. This has caused the Sussexes to come under fire.

Meghan was specifically mocked for the launch of her jam, especially after Charles jam ended up selling out. The King’s jam is sold from the Duchy of Cornwall.

‘I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing’

McCarthy defended Meghan while attending the Broadway opening of Suffs. “It bums me out for every woman and every person, that for no reason people just like to attack,” she told Page Six.

McCarthy added, “A smart interesting woman that has her own life, for some reason, is incredibly threatening to some people. I always think, how inspiring! I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing. I just think how inspiring. It’s really on the people throwing the hate.” She went on to describe Meghan as “wonderful” and “awesome.”

‘They’re carving out their lives for their kids’

McCarthy and Meghan appeared together in a video in 2021 to celebrate Meghan’s 40th birthday and the launch of a mentorship program called 40×40. The video appeared to humorously mock the Duchess’ royal connections. At the time, it was highly criticised. The video even featured a cameo by Harry.

McCarthy praised the royal couple at the time, telling Access Hollywood, “They were so sweet and funny. I just found them very inspiring. They’re carving out their own lives. They’re carving out their lives for their kids.”