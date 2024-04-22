Prince Harry ‘behaved like a spoiled brat’ while being evicted from Frogmore Cottage, royal expert says

A royal commentator claimed that Prince Harry "behaved like a spoiled brat" when he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage. Harry released his memoir Spare in January 2023, and King Charles asked him and Meghan Markle to leave Frogmore Cottage two months later. Prince Harry ‘behaved like a spoiled brat’ while being evicted from Frogmore Cottage, a royal expert has said (REUTERS/Marco Bello)(REUTERS)

Harry and Meghan handed over the keys to the cottage by June 2023. Their other possessions were later shipped to California.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

‘Harry was absolutely furious’

"Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive,” royal commentator Tom Quinn told The Daily Mirror. Quinn also said that Harry "couldn’t see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence".

Harry reportedly considered it a "cruel rejection" from Charles. "Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn out, painful divorce,” Quinn said.

"Whenever Charles puts his foot down, it seems unfair to Harry who feels that after everything that has happened to him, he should always get whatever he wants whether that be security paid for by the British taxpayer or a luxurious UK home,” he added. "For many Harry is just a poor little rich kid behaving like a spoiled brat, but Harry sees himself as the eternal victim."

‘He's kind of spiteful’

Royal author Charlotte Griffith previously told GB News that Meghan was not happy with the property in the very first place. "To me, it feels like he's trolling his dad a bit because he could have said that he's been a US resident since 2020 when he quit the UK and moved to the States, but instead he chose the exact day that his dad kicked him out of Frogmore,” Griffith said.

"The reason his dad kicked him out of Frogmore was that he'd slagged off Camilla in Spare. And it was a really difficult decision for Charles because no dad wants to kick their son out of their home. But he went beyond the pale,” Griffith added.

Griffith also said that Harry and Meghan are said to have spent around £2.4million to renovate the cottage. "Harry was incensed by this move. “Nothing is by chance with Harry. He's kind of spiteful and he can't let go of the past,” she said. "Why is he so hung up on Frogmore? This is the country he was desperate to get away from. This is a house he didn't particularly want to live in and didn't live in."