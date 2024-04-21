Prince Harry 'furious and in tears’ after cruel rejection by his father and royal's ‘vindictive’ move: Expert

Prince Harry's emotions are in turmoil following what is described as a "cruel rejection" by his father King Charles and a "vindictive" move by the UK royals to ask him and his wife Meghan Markle to vacate Frogmore Cottage, according to an expert. Reports suggest that Harry is furious and deeply hurt by these actions, which come amid him choosing to stay in the US after stepping down from his duties as a working royal. FILE - King Charles III, front right, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Prince William watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)(AP)

Prince Harry upset over Frogmore Cottage eviction

The Frogmore Cottage, formerly the sweet home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was reclaimed from them after they decided to relocate to California. The couple reportedly spent £2.4 million renovating the place before they were asked to vacate. According to newly revealed documents by the Daily Mail, Harry's selection of the date to announce his residency in the US coincided with the day the couple was instructed to vacate Frogmore.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The royal expert suggests that Harry deliberately timed the announcement with the day he and Meghan "officially stepped down as working royals," despite having the flexibility to choose any other date after settling in California.

Also read: TikTok star urges US to force sale after witnessing 'terrifying' algorithm amid Israel-Palestine war

Frogmore Cottage ‘no longer a resident’ for Harry and Meghan

The Sussexes officially made the US their new home, backdated to last June. June 29, 2023. On the same date, a source told The Standard Time, “The Sussex's are no longer leasing Frogmore Cottage. That privilege has been removed.”

"It's over for them in the UK. If they want a residence in the UK they will have to buy one privately." The source added. In June 2023, the couple officially handed over the keys to the royals. According to a new report by an expert, the Duke of Sussex was not pleased with this move by his father, and even described it as a "vindictive" act that left him "absolutely furious".

Also read: Prince Harry is ‘trolling’ King Charles after announcing US residency the exact same day he was 'kicked…

Harry was ‘furious and in tears’

Speaking to the Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn said, "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive."

Prince Harry "couldn’t see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence", he added, stating that the duke took it as a "cruel rejection.” Mr. Quinn, shed light on what deeply upset Prince Harry. He said that being forced to leave Frogmore Cottage was a huge insult to Harry, the final blow in a series of events.