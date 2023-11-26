New book reveals heartbreaking question Prince Harry asked King Charles on being asked to leave Frogmore cottage

A new book has claimed that Prince Harry asked his father, King Charles, a heartbreaking question after he was asked to leave Frogmore cottage. A royal tell-all book by Omid Scobie – Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival – has claimed that the Duke of Sussex tried to convince Charles to let him keep their UK base, while using his children as leverage. A new book has claimed that Prince Harry asked his father, King Charles, a heartbreaking question after he was asked to leave Frogmore cottage (AP/PTI, James Manning/Pool via REUTERS)

The Prince allegedly asked Charles, “Don’t you want to see your grandchildren any more?” He then allegedly begged the king to let him keep the keys to Frogmore cottage. Back in 2023, Charles ordered Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to leave their Windsor home.

The book is set to be released next week, but extracts of the book are already being serialised in a French magazine. In the book, Omid wrote about the moment a “shocked” Harry and Meghan were ordered to return their keys to their Winsor home. Omid called the move “a cheap shot from a wounded father bounded by an institutional system that is often intolerant of human emotion”. He also said that the house was the family’s "only true safe option when visiting the United Kingdom" since armed guards monitor the grounds.

Three years ago, Harry and Meghan Markle quit the firm and moved back to America. Since then, various reports claimed the Sussexes have a strained relationship with the royals.

Among other claims, Omid said that Harry was viewed as a “threat to the crown”. A source told Scobie that Prince William sees Harry as a "defector". "These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown,” he explained. Scobie has said that some people saw Harry as a "threat to the crown" after he left the royal family, and was viewed as the “enemy” because he has the "freedom to exert his own thinking".