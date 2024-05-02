Queen Camilla gives major update on King Charles as monarch sends powerful message after returning to work

After King Charles resumed his royal duties this week, Queen Camilla revealed that she had been "trying to hold" the monarch back amid his ongoing cancer treatment. Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla arrive to visit the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London on April 30, 2024. Charles is making his first official public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer, after doctors said they were "very encouraged" by the progress of his treatment. (AFP)

Speaking to Chairman of In Kind Direct Teresa Tideman, the Queen stressed on King's dedication towards his work and said he was “thrilled” to resume his duties on Tuesday.

On being asked about Charles's feelings over the past few months, she said: “I've been trying to hold him back.”

The 75-year-old monarch returned to work after doctors declared progress in his health following his cancer diagnosis in February.

As Charles has been an advocate of Macmillan Cancer Support at University College Hospital for more than 20 years, he first visited a treatment facility in London on Tuesday. The Queen accompanied the King as she serves as head of the cancer support organisation Maggie's. During their visit, the royal duo met with patients and personnel at the oncology center.

According to royal experts, King is expected to increase awareness about the importance of early diagnosis of cancer after his return to the royal duties.

King Charles gives powerful message

King Charles III, who has always considered Kate Middleton a priceless gem of the royal family and once called her his cherished daughter-in-law, sent a poignant letter to those diagnosed with cancer, including Catherine. The Princess of Wales,42, is undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

In a joint statement, the royal family and Macmillan Cancer gave a message to friends and colleagues resuming the work after a cancer diagnosis "As His Majesty The King returns to public-facing duties, we know many people with cancer will understand that choosing to return to work can be a complex decision and can mean very different things to different people."

“It’s important to understand some people may still be going through treatment and are still dealing with its side effects. They may require adjustments at work,” the statement read, adding that resuming work can help people to get back into a routine and reconnect with their colleagues and friends.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace in a message to Princess Kate and other cancer patients, stated: "Wishing the very best to all those continuing cancer treatment on their path to recovery."

As Kate recovers from her cancer treatment, royal experts believe the King's message must be motivating for the future Queen to make a strong comeback to her royal duties.