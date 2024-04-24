Taylor Swift's mention makes this London Pub overtake Big Ben, and Buckingham Palace in popularity

The Black Dog pub in London shoots to stardom after Taylor Swift presumably mentions it on her new album. The Black Dog overtakes British landmarks like Big Ben, the London Eye, Buckingham Palace and Tower Bridge in terms of Google searches.(AFP/ The Black Dog)

Google searches for ‘The Black Dog’ exploded the day Swift released ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, surpassing Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge and London Eye even.

According to a recent study conducted by Affordable Seating, a company specializing in restaurant furniture, there was a whopping 909% increase in worldwide searches for ‘The Black Dog’ on April 19th, the day Swift’s album was released.

This soared beyond the Big Ben by a huge margin. The interest in the pub was so intense that it also eclipsed the London Eye, one of the city’s most famous attractions, by 1,250%.

The investigation went on to unveil that the number-one high popularity of the pub, or even that of Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace combined, did not overshadow this ‘The Black Dog’ getting 1,429% more searches than these iconic UK sites.

A spokesperson from Affordable Seating expressed, “We are seeing the full-fledged power of Taylor Swift’s music pouring into real life again. The queues outside the Black Dog in Vauxhall are massive now.”

“She single-handedly threw this local gem into global stardom, essentially pivoting its future. From today on, true Swifties visiting London cannot really leave without checking in at The Black Dog in Vauxhall.”

The sudden fame of this particular London pub is because of ‘Swifties’

Swifties quickly zeroed in on the Vauxhall-based ‘The Black Dog’ as the likely subject of her song.

Despite being a common name for British pubs, the Vauxhall establishment stands out as the most popular on TripAdvisor, leading fans to speculate that this is the bar Swift alludes to in her lyrics.

Swift sings, “Your location / You forgot to turn it off / And so I watch as you walk / Into some bar called The Black Dog.”

“I just don’t understand … How you don’t miss me in The Black Dog / When someone plays The Starting Line / And you jump up, but she’s too young to know this song / That was intertwined in the magic fabric of our dreaming / Old habits die screaming.”

Situated at 112 Vauxhall Walk, ‘The Black Dog’ is a quintessential British pub that exudes a cozy charm by day and transforms into a bustling hotspot at night.

Following the album’s release, the pub has updated its Instagram bio to read “home to tortured poets @taylorswift.”

“This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up,” Swift told about TTPD.