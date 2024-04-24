Kim Kardashian doesn't get why Taylor Swift ‘keeps harping on’ their feud: Report

Feud reignited

The feud has reignited with Taylor's new album The Tortured Poets Department. A source told People about Kim's response: “She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on.” Kim “doesn’t get why (Taylor) keeps harping on it,” the source said. “It’s been literally years.”

In the track thanK you aIMee, she sings about getting bullied. Fans have noted that the capital letters in the name of the song turn out to spell KIM. The lyrics go like: "All that time you were throwin' punches, it was all for nothin' / An our town, it look so small from way up here / Screamed 'Thank you, Aimee' to the night sky and the stars are stunnin' / 'Cause I can't forget the way you made me heal."

Kim's Instagram followers dropped after Taylor released her new song thanK you aIMee. She lost over 500,000 followers since Friday, with many mentioning the song in comments on her posts.

Before the album release, Kim had 364.3 million Instagram followers. But after the release, her count dropped to 363.8 million unexpectedly. Comments on her latest post, showing her on vacation with Kourtney and Khloe, are full of references to the new song.

What's the history?

In 2009, Kim's ex-husband Kanye West interrupted Taylor's VMAs acceptance speech, claiming she didn't deserve her award. Later, in his 2016 song Famous, Kanye rapped about Taylor, which she objected to, calling it misogynistic.

Kim defended Kanye on her show and posted clips of a phone call between Kanye and Taylor to prove she approved the song. However, another leaked video showed Kim and Kanye not giving Taylor full details about the song. Taylor referenced the incident in her 2017 album Reputation.

In the meantime, fans are responding to the latest album, featuring 31 tracks, which include mentions of various other celebrities and artists such as Charlie Puth, Matty Healy, Joe Alwyn, Clara Bow, Stevie Nicks, and Patti Smith.

Meanwhile, Kim was last seen in American Horror Story: Delicate last year.

