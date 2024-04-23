Kim Kardashian loses more than 500k followers on Instagram after new Taylor Swift diss track

Kim Kardashian's followers count on Instagram saw a drop after the release of Taylor Swift's new song thanK you aIMee in The Tortured Poets Department. The reality star lost more than 500, 000 followers on Instagram since Friday, with several users even commenting the song and its lyrics on her recent posts. (Also read: Did she leave Joe Alwyn for being depressed?: Internet's biggest criticisms after Taylor Swift's new album) Taylor Swift seemingly addressed Kim Kardashian in thanK you aIMee.

Kim Kardashian loses Instagram followers

Kim Kardashian had 364.3 million followers before the new album dropped, but look now, the count has suddenly dropped to 363.8 million. Her most recent post--in which she is seen enjoying her vacation with sisters Kourtney and Khloe--are filled with comments about the new song.

Many users simply wrote ‘thanK you aIMee’ in the comments. One said, “Keeping up with the aIMees.” A second comment read, “You should definitely listen to the song thanK you aIMee!” “alls fair in love and poetry, thanK you aIMee,” read a comment.

The feud

For the unversed, it all began when Kim's ex-husband Kanye West interrupted Taylor's acceptance speech on stage at the 2009 VMAs saying that she didn't deserve her award for best female video. Later, in his 2016 song Famous Kanye rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b*tch famous." Taylor objected to the song and called it misogynistic. But in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that year, Kim defended Kanye. She even posted video clips of a phone call conversation between Kanye and Taylor to show that Taylor had given permission to release the song. After that, another leaked video emerged of Kim and Kanye talked to Taylor over phone and not giving her full details of what is to be in the song. Taylor dropped her album Reputation in 2017, with multiple songs referencing the episode.

Meanwhile, fans have been reacting to the new album, containing 31 songs, which has references to many other celebrities and artists- including Charlie Puth, Matty Healy, Joe Alwyn, Clara Bow, Stevie Nicks, and Patti Smith.

