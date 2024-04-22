Did she leave Joe Alwyn for being depressed?: Internet's biggest criticisms after Taylor Swift's new album

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department dropped on April 19 and immediately broke the record for the most streamed album in a single day on Spotify. As fans enjoyed her new songs, several reactions and reviews emerged- but not all of them sang praises for the singer. Let us take a look at what is turning out to be the singer's most divisive album yet. (Also read: Post Malone dedicates gratitude note to Taylor Swift for collaboration in Fortnight music video: 'I am beyond honoured') The Tortured Poets Department released on April 19.

Mediocre reviews

The Paste Magazine review, whose byline was removed after threats emerged in the wake of a negative response, opined that the title song "features some of Swift’s worst lyricism to-date," while the album "is the mark of an artist now interested in seeing how much their empire can atone for the sins of mediocrity."

Uneven and repetitive

The AV Club was also not impressed with the album, and said in its review: “Solid but underwhelming… Swift has released eight albums in the last four years, and the influence of that hyperproductivity is evident in Tortured Poets. Production-wise, many of Swift’s collaborations with Jack Antonoff sound like Midnights B-sides, or worse, like 1989 Vault Tracks (essentially, C-sides). Songs that are brand new feel done before within this Taylor Swift Experience context.”

Meanwhile, the BBC reviewed that TTPD is an ‘uneven album, and one that lacks a slam-dunk radio anthem like Anti-Hero or Shake It Off.’ On the other hand, NME called the album ‘a rare misstep’ and elaborated on it further saying it ‘delivers some of her most cringe-inducing lines yet.’

Joe Alwyn got dumped for being depressed?

After the album dropped, many X users mentioned Taylor's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and defended him on their posts. “Joe Alwyn got dumped for being too depressed?? lmao same king,” wrote one. A second user wrote, “Joe Alwyn when I catch you I’m gonna .... respectfully ask for a hug... My sweet angel.”

Why bring up past feud with Kim Kardashian?

Many users also pointed out the song thanK you aIMee and the unnecessary dragging of her past feud with Kim Kardashian. "Taylor Swift making a whole diss record about Kim K is absolutely hilarious!! Hopped on that track like, “AND ANOTHER THING…!!!”" read a post. Another user wrote, “I’m not trying to shit on Taylor Swift but am I the only one that thinks her bringing up Kim K’s kids and saying her mom wished she was dead over a decade old drama is insane? lol (Swifties please don’t kill me)”

The Tortured Poets Department consists of 31 songs and is meant as a double album. Taylor took to her Instagram Stories to share a bunch of positive reviews with lines from her songs on Sunday.

