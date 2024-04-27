Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘have no idea what is going on with’ Kate Middleton and King Charles' health

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been reportedly left “in informational blackout” regarding the health updates of King Charles III and Kate Middleton, as they are battling with cancer. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Royal commentator Maureen Callahan expressed her views on the matter to GBN America, as reported by the Mirror, saying, “The only real thing that Meghan Markle and her husband have to merchandise is their connection to the Royal Family, it really is the singular point of interest for either of these people.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“What’s true, that we know, is that Harry and Meghan are now in a complete informational blackout. They have no idea what is going on with the health of Kate,” she added.

“They have really no idea, it seems, what’s going on with the King so she has really nothing to offer.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry wants to ‘spend more time in the UK with his family’ but he can't because of…

Kate and King Charles us battling with cancer

The health concerns of the monarch, 75, and Middleton, 42, were made public separately earlier this year.

Following the announcement of King Charles’ diagnosis, Prince Harry made a brief visit to the UK to meet with his father, which reportedly lasted a mere 45 minutes before the Duke left less than a day later.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s health became a subject of public concern after she shared a video addressing her cancer diagnosis. This came after speculation arose due to her brief absence following a planned abdominal surgery in January.

Kate’s message was like: “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Prince Harry reportedly reached out to his brother, Prince William, albeit privately.

Susseexes ‘had no idea’ of Kate’s diagnosis

ITV royal editor Chris Ship shared insights into the communication between the siblings: “Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately,” Ship claimed.

“It not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support.”

ALSO READ| Did Prince Harry snub King Charles during new video appearance? Here's what Duke did

Prince Harry and Meghan “had no idea” of Kate’s diagnosis until it was publicly disclosed. They came to know about the news from a news outlet.

A New York Post insider revealed, “They had no idea, and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out.”

“This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused.”

“The trust has been broken and the royal family is OK distancing themselves from them,” the insider concluded.