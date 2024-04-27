Did Prince Harry snub King Charles during new video appearance? Here's what Duke did

Prince Harry seemingly appeared to snub King Charles during his new video appearance, filmed in his mansion in Montecito. While Harry wore his military medals to present a Soldier of the Year award to a US combat medic, he ditched the Coronation medal his father gave him. Everyone who contributed to supporting the king’s May 6 Coronation received the 2023 Coronation medal. Did Prince Harry snub King Charles during new video appearance (AP/PTI, James Manning/Pool via REUTERS)

The Duke of Sussex donned a black jacket and red tie in the video. Harry wore his Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal, as well as his Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal. He also wore his Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal, although he gave up his honorary military titles back in 2020. He donned his Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan too.

The King’s Coronation medal features a double portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla. It was given to people to thank them for helping at the historic event. There is a version of the Royal Cypher on the medal’s other side, as well as a laurel wreath and the date of the Coronation. These medals were given to members of the police, fire, emergency services, military personnel and armed forces.

Harry appeared in the video to present the Soldier of the Year award to Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks, who he says is his “friend” and a “beacon of inspiration.” “I first met Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks at the Invictus Games in Orlando 2016, where I presented her with not one, but four gold medals that she'd won in swimming,” Harry said.

“To me, she epitomises the courage, resilience and determination represented across our service community. And this is not just because of her swimming abilities,” he added. "Ellie has courageously overcome every obstacle to cross her path. She has turned her pain into purpose and led through compassion and willpower, showing others that the impossible is indeed possible.”