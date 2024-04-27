 Prince Harry wants to ‘spend more time in the UK with his family’ but he can't because of… - Hindustan Times
Prince Harry wants to ‘spend more time in the UK with his family’ but he can't because of…

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 27, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Prince Harry has scrapped his UK return for the Invictus Games celebration due to security concerns.

Prince Harry has already scrapped his return to the UK for the Invictus Games celebration due to heightened security concerns.

Four years after Prince Harry and his American wife, Meghan, decamped to a villa on the Southern California coast, a travel company he controls filed paperwork informing British authorities that he has moved and is now "usually resident" in the United States.
Four years after Prince Harry and his American wife, Meghan, decamped to a villa on the Southern California coast, a travel company he controls filed paperwork informing British authorities that he has moved and is now “usually resident” in the United States. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick, File)(AP)

Amidst King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, as well as mounting legal woes for Prince Harry, reports suggest that he is contemplating “scrapping” his trip.

This decision comes amidst escalated tensions following his change of country of residency form the UK to the US.

The Mirror reported that Harry recently faced a huge setback, with a loss of £1 million in a High Court case, for which he is appealing. The reports also indicate his dissatisfaction with the proposed security measures for his visit to the UK.

Prince Harry is concerned about his family's security in UK

The Duke of Sussex's predicament stems from his loss in a bid to appeal his case against the Home Office over police protection, which has left him and his family without the automatic right to use royal security services.

Sources close to The Express UK have highlighted: “Whenever Harry travels to the UK, his trips are always dependent on how secure he is.”

“Before deciding whether to attend the Invictus Games anniversary event, his security team must ensure that St. Paul's is adequately protected by the Metropolitan Police, and his own security needs are met while he's in London.”

The same source also claimed, "Harry wants to spend more time in the UK with his family, but there's no way he can do that while a question mark hangs over his security detail."

Prince Harry's dismay over the situation

An insider shared the Duke's disappointment: “His request for security was not just for his personal safety but also for his family, the public, and the officers assigned to him,” the insider stated.

“[Prince] Harry is extremely disappointed by the decisions made regarding his security. His request for security was not just for his personal safety but also for his family, the public and the officers assigned to him.”

“Harry wants to spend more time in the UK with his family. But there’s no way he can do that while a question mark hangs over his security detail,” the source claimed.

Prince Harry's attendance at the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on May 8 remains uncertain.

News / World News / US News / Prince Harry wants to ‘spend more time in the UK with his family’ but he can't because of…
