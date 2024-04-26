Prince Harry was 'absolutely furious and in tears' over Frogmore eviction, felt 'it was purely vindictive'

A royal author has claimed Prince Harry was literally “in tears” after his Frogmore eviction and he felt that “it was purely vindictive.” Britain's Prince Harry, right, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

Following the publication of the memoir ‘Spare’ last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced eviction from Frogmore Cottage, and it deeply affected Harry.

According to the royal author Tom Quinn, the eviction from Frogmore was a significant blow to Harry, with Quinn stating, “At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry. It was the last straw.”

“Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore. He felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive. Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence. Harry took it as a cruel rejection,” Quinn told Mirror.

Duchesses thought ‘Frogmore would always be there for them’

Earlier, the royal author pointed out, “Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the UK for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the United States in 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties but still kept Frogmore Cottage cause they felt it was the “only place that’s left as a safe space.”

Prince Harry even stayed at Frogmore last year while dealing with his legal battle against British tabloids.

Princess Anne pulled strings to evict Prince Harry and Meghan from Frogmore

Reports suggest that the decision to evict Harry and Meghan came shortly after the release of Prince Harry's memoir.

Royal expert Omid Scobie wrote in his book ‘Endgame’ that Princess Anne “persuaded” King Charles to evict the couple. According to Scobie, Anne was “at the forefront of the supporters of the firm approach”, while their brother, Prince Edward, felt “uneasy” about the decision.

The Duchesses were reportedly “shocked” by the news of their eviction, with Prince Harry allegedly confronting his father and asking, “Do you want to see your grandchildren again?”

The formal eviction was issued last summer, leading a source to speculate to The Sun in March 2023 that it could mark the end of Harry and Meghan's time in the U.K.

Despite this, Prince Harry has returned to the UK on several occasions, particularly after King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

However, The Express UK now reported that the Duke's upcoming trip in May for The Invictus Games 10th-anniversary celebrations might be in jeopardy due to security concerns. Prince Harry “considering scrapping UK visit.”

An Express UK source claimed, “Whenever Harry travels to the U.K., his trips are always dependent on how secure he is.”

“Before deciding whether to attend the Invictus Games anniversary event, his security team must be sure that St. Paul’s is adequately protected by the metropolitan police and his own security needs are met while he’s in London.”