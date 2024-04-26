King Charles' funeral plans ‘urgently’ updated amid cancer battle; William, Kate terrified: Report

King Charles III’s health has become a big concern for his family and friends as he continues to battle an undisclosed cancer type. While the palace has remained tightlipped about his recovery, reports have emerged indicating that his funeral plans are being updated in response to his ‘very unwell’ condition. The news has reportedly left Prince William and Kate Middleton deeply concerned and anxious about the situation. Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a picture during a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace, in London, on December 5, 2023.( (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

King Charles' funeral plans adjusted

“Speaking to friends of the king in recent weeks about his health, the most common response is … ‘It’s not good,'” said Tom Sykes of Daily Beast on Thursday. Earlier, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing King Charles's cancer diagnosis, which sent shockwaves throughout royal followers. The concern deepened with news of his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton's own cancer diagnosis. Reports suggest that the King's deteriorating health has left Prince William feeling nervous, given that he is next in line to the throne.

PageSix reports a close friend of the King claims, “Charles is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it,” adding, “Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton terrified

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who had hoped to spend quality time nurturing their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis “out of the public eye,” are now in 'frightening proximity' to ascending the throne, given the King's health," says royal author Tina Brown. “The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety.” She adds.

'Operation Menai Bridge'

Sykes also said that the royal funeral arrangements, known as “Operation Menai Bridge,” are currently under review. According to the Daily Beast, a document is circulating that details the successes and failures of Queen Elizabeth’s September 2022 funeral.

"The plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept up to date," said a former staff member of the palace. Almost all the sources emphasized that the funeral plans are being "adjusted urgently." "Charles’ health has added a whole new level of urgency to those plans," the source added.

“It’s no more than what you would expect given the king has been diagnosed with cancer. But the circulation of them has certainly focused minds.” They continued.

The monarch was diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace revealed in February. “During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.” The official statement read.