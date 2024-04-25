US TikTokers slam Biden's ban-or-sell law as 'propaganda,' claim to bring back Trump

On April 24, President Joe Biden put an end to the year-long debate about a TikTok ban in the US by signing a ban-or-sell bill. However, this decision did not come as a surprise to TikTok creators in the country, who had been anticipating such a move. Many creators have spoken out against the law, calling it "the height of hypocrisy and propaganda”, while few supported the move. A TikTok content creator, speaks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington, as Senators prepare to consider legislation that would force TikTok's China-based parent company to sell the social media platform under the threat of a ban, a contentious move by U.S. lawmakers. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)

Biden signs bill that could lead to TikTok ban

While the ban has not been imposed yet, the TikTok community is already divided. For almost four years, a potential ban on the platform has been under severe consideration by the federal government. When the bill was signed, a subsequent statement was rolled out acknowledging the challenges faced.

“The path to my desk was difficult. It should have been easier and it should’ve gotten there sooner...But in the end, we did what America always does, we rose to the moment.” This law would ban Chinese-owned TikTok unless it is sold to a US company within a year. In response, TikTok CEO Shou Chew says the company will fight the decision in court.

TikTok community reacts to Biden's ban-or-sell law

A few days before the bill was set to be signed into law in the House of Representatives, New York-based TikTok creator Dutch de Carvalho gave his thoughts on the bill, citing a list of issues that Carvalho said Americans lack, including affordable housing, student debt relief, higher minimum wage, and free Covid tests. “Can we at least watch videos on an app of people doing fun things and learn about the world around us?” he said in his video as others backed him in the comment section.

The officials fear that if the app is not sold in a given timeframe, it could be banned in the US. The US claims this is because it fears that TikTok could be utilized to spy on Americans or spread disinformation.

‘Bring back Trump’

"Joe Biden's TikTok Ban Hypocrisy!!! Drop a Trump 2024 to stop communism and save America!!!" This was the message of a TikToker in a video posted on the platform. While Trump himself was in favour of banning TikTok back in 2020 while in the White House, he has since flipped his stance and is now opposing the bill, drawing attention from ‘frustrated’ content creators.

What is Trump’s stance on TikTok ban?

“Frankly, there are a lot of people on TikTok that love it,” the former US president said earlier. “There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who will go crazy without it. There are a lot of users, a lot of good, and there’s a lot of bad with TikTok.” He added to his statement.

Later attacking his rival, Trump in his Truth Social post wrote, “Just so everyone knows, especially the young people, Crooked Joe Biden is responsible for banning TikTok."

TikTok ban met with criticism

“They're trying to ban Tik Tok bc organizers are posting razor-sharp political education in two minutes, students are sharing what they're learning in college classes, oppressed groups are telling stories that put their lived experiences into context - the ruling class is rattled.” Wrote Flirt Cobain. “The US political establishment is pushing to ban TikTok.

Israel is behind the destruction of this platform which is fueling pro-Palestinian sentiments,” an X user wrote.