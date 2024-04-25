Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be fools to think ‘Frogmore would always be there for them’: Royal commentator

Royal commentator Tom Quinn weighed in on Prince Harry's decision to change their residence from the UK to the US, saying the Duchesses are “out of touch”, that they thought “Frogmore would always be there for them.” Prince Harry’s fight for police protection in the U.K. has received another setback. A judge on Monday, April 15, 2024 rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel’s decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after he quit as a working member of the royal family. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(AP)

The decision by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to change their residency from the UK to the US has stirred up commentary about their perceived disconnect with reality, particularly in their expectations regarding Frogmore Cottage.

Recently, a document filing from Travalyst revealed that Prince Harry changed his “country of residence” from the UK to the US. The document also revealed that the Duke changed his “country of residency” on June 29, 2023.

Quinn pointed out, “Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the UK for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals.”

“That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become.”

The Frogmore eviction was a straightaway blow on the Duke

According to the royal commentator, this eviction was a profound blow to Prince Harry.

“At the time, few people realised what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry – it was the last straw,” Quinn told Daily Mirror.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the US in 2020 following their decision to step down from their roles as working members of the Royal Family.

Despite this, the royal couple were allowed to maintain Frogmore Cottage as their UK home for a period of time. But, in 2023, King Charles made the decision to evict them from the property. And it was hard for him.

Reports indicate that Harry and Meghan regarded Frogmore Cottage as a sanctuary, the“only place that’s left as a safe space” in the UK.

Despite their infrequent use of the property due to their primary residence in a lavish Californian mansion in Montecito, US it held deep sentimental value for them, especially in terms of their family's connection to it.