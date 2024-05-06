Prince Archie turns 5: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed again as Royal family remains 'silent'

Happy birthday Prince Archie! Five years back on the birth of his son Archie, Prince Harry beamingly called it "the most amazing experience", adding that he was "absolutely to die for".(AFP)

Five years back on the birth of his son Archie, Prince Harry beamingly called it "the most amazing experience", adding that he was "absolutely to die for". Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in London on born 6 May, 2019 in a room filled with electric candles and a picture of his grandmother Princess Diana.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

But the happiness didn't last for long for the Royal family as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided to shift to California amid internal dispute within the family.

While the young Prince celebrated his fourth birthday at his exquisite $14 million Montecito house, People reported that this time "it's going to be a low-key party at home" with his parents and sister Princess Lilibet around.

"They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend," the report added.

Archie's first birthday was documented on Netflix's Harry & Meghan. He was filmed in his confetti-covered high chair, donning a cute cap and holding a beautiful fruit-topped cake.

Despite the fact that he was born in London, Meghan and Harry's kids have celebrated all their birthdays in the United States.

Meghan and Harry are known for celebrating their birthdays away from the limelight.

Also Read: Royal expert reveals ‘rare honour’ King Charles gifted Meghan Markle with before she cut ties

Will King Charles extend birthday greetings to lil Prince?

According to reports, King Charles is set to make a call to his son Harry to wish his grandchild Prince Archie a happy fifth birthday.

However, the monarch has not met in person with Archie since his parents stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said that Charles is "desperate" to reach out to Harry in order to be a part of his grandson's big day.

King could make a video even if he is "uncomfortable" with the idea, he added.

Despite royal commentator's claim that King wants to change the things, the Royal Family appears to have ignored Prince Archie's birthday, since Buckingham Palace has yet to publish a statement on his special day.

While Meghan and Harry'sadmirers have expressed their support on social media, the Royal Family is yet to do so publicly.

Rather than commemorating Archie's birthday, the official Royal Family's X account marked the one-year anniversary of the Coronation: “Today commemorates the first anniversary of The King and Queen's Coronation in Westminster Abbey.”

Harry and Meghan's fan extend birthday greetings to Archie

On social media, royal fans showed excitement on Archie’s 5th birthday with one, saying: “Everyone, please join me in wishing Prince Archie a Happy 5th birthday!! May he have a wonderful day with the people who love him dearly!”

“Happy 5th birthday cute lovely baby HRH Prince Archie," a second user commented.

“Happy 5th Birthday Prince Archie of Sussex. Wishing you an amazing day, full of love and laughter," one more X user extended wishes.