Rebel Wilson claims royal family member invited her to drug-fuelled orgy, insisted they 'need more girls’

Rebel Wilson has claimed that a member of the royal family once invited her to a drug-fuelled orgy. People on social media began speculating the identity of the royal after the actress revealed this information in her memoir, Rebel Rising. Rebel Wilson claims royal family member invited her to drug-fuelled orgy (rebelwilson/Instagram)

"I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire's party the guy who invited me, who's like 15th or 20th in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, 'We need more girls',” Wilson wrote.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

She continued, "Then all of a sudden it's 2am and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a tonne of candy. "I'm like, 'Ooooh, is that candy? ' and the guy holding the tray says, 'No, this is the molly [MDMA],' and I turned to the screenwriter I've been talking with. He says, 'Oh, it's for the orgy ... the orgies normally start at about this time.’”

"Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense,” Wilson added.

Other revelations

In the book, Wilson also made revelations about her previous relationships and losing her virginity. She revealed that she waited to be intimate because she felt that "as a big girl, no one would ever truly find me sexually attractive".

Wilson went on to reveal that multimillionaire banker Michael Gooch’s son, Mickey, had no idea it was her first time. "And, Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I love my virginity to you,” she wrote. Michael is the founder of the $700million GFI Group.

Wilson admitted that learning that her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer was part of why she was motivated to lose her virginity. "Life IS short. I didn't want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it. I was going to s**t it up with the next guy that came along who also seemed like a suitable marriage candidate,” she wrote.

Mickey and Rebel dated for just six months. Their romance eventually fizzled out.