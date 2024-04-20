Look which royal couple just announced their divorce weeks after joint public appearances

The former royal family of Greece announced the dissolution of the marriage between Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana after 13 years together. Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark and Prince Nikolaos of Greece arrives to attend a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on February 27, 2024. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

The royal couple, who have been together for fourteen years, announced their decision through an official statement released on Friday.

The statement from the office of the former royal family reads: “Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage.”

“Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years. The same values ​​of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and be active in Greece, the place they both feel at home.”

“Family will always be by their side,” the statement read further.

“Thank you very much for your respect and discretion.”

The royal couple was last seen together at the Thanksgiving

This news arrives on the heels of the couple’s recent public appearance at the thanksgiving service for King Constantine, Nikolaos’ father and the last reigning king of Greece.

The service, held on February 27, 2024, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, was a gathering of members from both the Greek and British royal families.

However, for the first time, Prince William was not there at the event; he withdrew from the ceremony unexpectedly. It was later disclosed that his absence was due to the cancer diagnosis of Kate Middleton. It seems the princess' health condition is more severe than before.

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana tied their knots at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos on the island of Spetses in Greece in August 2010.

Princess Tatiana graced the occasion wearing the Antique Corsage Tiara, a piece borrowed from Queen Anne-Marie.

The wedding was a grand affair, attended by royalty from across Europe, including Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, the then-future King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and the then-future King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.