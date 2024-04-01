 Rebel Wilson admits that she briefly used Ozempic to lose weight | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Rebel Wilson admits that she briefly used Ozempic to lose weight

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 01, 2024 02:48 PM IST

Rebel Wilson also shared no one except her mother wanted her to lose weight as it would mean she would not get to play the stereotypical ‘fat and funny’ roles.

Rebel Wilson shared she used Ozempic as a means to lose weight. In a new interview with Sunday Times, the actor shared that she used the drug briefly to lose weight when her fertility doctor encouraged her in that direction so that she could have a better chance at IVF. (Also read: Sacha Baron Cohen breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's claim that he was a 'massive a******' to work with)

Rebel Wilson opened up about her weight loss journey.
Rebel Wilson opened up about her weight loss journey.

What Rebel said

The Australian actor, who has starred in movies such as Pitch Perfect and Isn't It Romantic, shared, “Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good." She then added that she no longer uses the drug.

‘Beauty is at any shape and size’

Meanwhile, Rebel talked about her weight loss journey and also added: “Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight. People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that. I feel strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models — they should just look like themselves. I know that my relationship with food is complicated… I really think beauty is at any shape and size so I do really promote that. So people are like, ‘Well, how can you be so body-positive and then be hating yourself?’ But I wasn't hating myself, I was only hating those shameful behaviors.”

Rebel updated the constant progress of her weight loss through pictures and inspiring captions on her Instagram and her fans. She had termed 2020 as her ‘Year of Health’. In one of her recent posts, she had said: "Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kg’s (30 pounds)! It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does. I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?

The actor is all set to release her book Rebel Rising, which will be out on April 2.

