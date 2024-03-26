Sacha Baron Cohen breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's claim that he was a 'massive a******' to work with

Actor Rebel Wilson and Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen have become involved in a dispute after she said her forthcoming memoir has a chapter dedicated to Sacha. Rebel had said in an Instagram video recently that her book would include details of when she worked with someone, who was a 'massive a******'. As per a report by Us Weekly, Sacha has now issued a statement through a representative. Also read: Rebel Wilson says Meghan Markle wasn't as ‘naturally warm’ after her mom asked her ‘slightly rude questions’ Sacha Baron Cohen denies Rebel Wilson's claims about his behaviour on set.

Sacha Baron Cohen issues statement

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” a rep for Sacha said on Monday.

What Rebel said about Sasha

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Rebel Wilson, 44, tells a story in the book about working with Sacha Baron Cohen, 52, on the 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby.

Earlier on Monday, Rebel took to social media to accuse Sacha of trying to silence her. “I will not be bullied or silenced with high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The ‘asshole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sasha Baron Cohen,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Rebel Wilson's book

Rebel had previously teased that the book would explain her 'no a******* policy'. “I don’t work with a*******.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean that sounds sensible, logical," she said via an Instagram video earlier this month. She added, “Then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that: Older people in the industry.”

Her book Rebel Rising will be out on April 2. When Rebel Rising was announced last year, Rebel had said about her book, "(It is) like me sitting down telling my deepest, darkest secrets to a friend… with some laughs along the way of course".

