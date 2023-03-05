Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Rebel Wilson says Meghan Markle wasn't as ‘naturally warm’ after her mom asked her ‘slightly rude questions’

Published on Mar 05, 2023 12:52 PM IST

Rebel Wilson has talked about meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a recent trip to Santa Barbara, California. She said her mom asked Meghan some uncomfortable questions.

Washington: Actor-comedian Rebel Wilson recently said that her first meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which happened on a recent trip to Santa Barbara, California "could not have been nicer," reported Fox News, a USA-based news outlet.

According to the outlet, Rebel told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that Meghan was not very friendly with her. "Meghan was not as cool... She wasn't as naturally warm," she revealed, as fellow guest John Oliver cracked up while sitting next to her. She speculated that the reason why the duchess was so cold was that "my mom being Australian just asked her all these slightly rude questions like 'Where are your kids?' And things like that. I'm like, 'Mom, don't ask her that."

"Maybe that's why she was a little standoffish?" Andy teased as Rebel laughed, joking the royals would wonder, 'Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?'" continued Rebel, who stated that she met Harry and Meghan through a mutual polo player friend, reported Fox News.

After leaving their position as senior royals in 2020, the Sussexes relocated to California. Since then, they have further distanced themselves from the royal family thanks to Harry's frank memoir 'Spare' and their Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, both of which scathingly criticize his father King Charles III, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the monarchy in general.

Previously too Meghan has been accused of being "difficult" before, including by her former Kensington Palace staffers who claimed they were bullied by the duchess while she lived there. In June, Buckingham Palace announced that it had investigated into this but those findings will remain private. In her podcast last year, Meghan stressed that being "particular," is not the same thing as being "difficult," as per Fox News.

