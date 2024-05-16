Kate Middleton’s brother James shares cover of his long-awaited memoir, know all about it

Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, has released the cover of his memoir. James, 37, shared the photo of the book on Instagram, captioning it, “Don’t judge a book by its cover… but in this case you CAN.” The book is named ‘Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life’. James Middleton releases cover of his long-awaited memoir, know all about it (jmidy/Instagram)

“Where better to do a cover reveal for my book ‘Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life’ than at my favourite dog event @goodwoofdogs this weekend (18/19 May),” James added in the caption. “I will be there on both Saturday and Sunday at Literary Corner discussing the book and revealing the cover. There are still some tickets left so I really hope to see you there”.

What is the book about?

The memoir discusses James’ bond with Ella, a cocker spaniel he adopted when he was 20. Ella died last year after he cared for the dog for 15 years.

James has spoken about his life with Ella, revealing how she helped him meet Alizee Thevenet, who is now his wife. The pair became engaged in September 2019. However, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, their wedding was delayed twice. They got married in Bormes-les-Mimosas in 2021, and welcomed their first child, Inigo, in 2023.

James said he decided to pen the memoir to honour their family. "Writing this book has helped [me deal with the grief I have after Ella's passing] by enabling me to process the journey that Ella and I went on,” he told Tatler.

"Ella was there at so many of the important moments of my life, including when I met Alizee. Our son was born after Ella passed away so Inigo never got to meet her, but it’s important to me that he knows all about her,” he added. "Another of the reasons that I wanted to write this book was so that I could tell Inigo the story of how I met his mother."