Prince Harry’s memoir ‘isn’t sworn testimony or proof’ that he took drugs, says Biden administration lawyer

A US court heard today that Prince Harry’s visa application could be in jeopardy due to his drug use confession in his memoir Spare. Prince Harry’s drug use admission sparks legal battle: “The book isn’t sworn testimony or proof”, says lawyer Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

The Duke of Sussex, 39, revealed in his book that he had experimented with marijuana, cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms in the past. However, a lawyer for the Biden administration said that the memoir was not “proof” of his drug use and could have been exaggerated to “sell books”.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, brought the court case that wants Harry’s US immigration files to be made public.

The group claims that Harry may have received special treatment when he applied for his visa, which could violate the law. The Department of Homeland Security requires anyone entering the US to answer a yes or no question about their past drug use, which could be a reason to deny a visa.

Biden administration denies Prince Harry's confession

The Biden administration is opposing the release of the files, arguing that visa applicants have a right to privacy.

John Bardo, a lawyer for the administration, told the DC court that “the book isn’t sworn testimony or proof” that Harry took illegal drugs.

“Saying something in a book doesn’t necessarily make it true,” he continued.

On the other hand, Nile Gardiner, the director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, who appeared on GB News, said before the hearing that this was a “clear-cut case of transparency and accountability from the Biden administration”.

“No one should be above the law when it comes to applying for immigration status in the United States.”

Actual confession or just a marketing strategy?

In his memoir, Prince Harry wrote about his drug use, saying, “It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me…but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal.”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to the US in the summer of 2020, after stepping back from their royal duties. They live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.