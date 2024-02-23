Prince Harry US Visa case: Bombshell drug confession in memoir Spare to be addressed in court today

It's Prince Harry vs his open drug use confession in his memoir Spare at today's court hearing. Following the shocking revelation, the Duke of Sussex has been treading dangerous waters, ultimately threatening his immigration status. Today, he faces a court battle in his US visa application case that will determine his final status in this tussle. Harry's plans of becoming a US citizen could be shattered depending on the results of the court's ruling. (Picture from June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Harry's memoir, Spare, hit the shelves last year and divulged a secret that wasn't to remain hidden in pages anymore. He opened up about his drug consumption in the past. While the words on the pages may have felt liberating to him at the moment, they've come back to bite him, in turn affecting his recent claims of possibly wanting to be a US citizen.

The self-exiled royal's day of reckoning is upon him, and the American people are equally eager to find out if he lied in his immigration papers while settling in the US.

More on the Prince Harry US Visa case

The American conservative think-tank, The Heritage Foundation, has demanded that the said records be released to dispel any wrong assumption of what the prince had stated four years ago upon his entry to the US.

While making this entrance, the Department of Homeland Security demands people disclose the truth about their possible drug intake. Prince Harry must've been in the same boat four years ago when he would've been required to check the ‘yes’ or ‘no’ box to declare his truth.

While those records have remained confidential so far, his book Spare eventually included a confession of his drug use. Today's legal showdown will determine whether this truth aligns with what may have happened during his arrival to the US. The ruling will be handed down in Washington, and its aftermath could severely shatter all his hopes of visa application.

Potential Prince Harry US citizenship case: Heritage Foundation vs Homeland Security

The Heritage Foundation lawyer Samuel Dewey spoke to the Daily Mail about how Harry could've ticked the ‘yes’ box. However, he would then “need a waiver to be granted a visa”.

This is precisely what the think-tank is after - the revelation of who granted him that waiver. Contrarily, Homeland Security opposes the breach of privacy that would be tapped into if Prince Harry's immigration records were accessed.