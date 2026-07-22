Benefits of over 3k dirham and more: Inside Dubai's new tourist invitation scheme
Residents have been asked to nominate their friends or family for a visit to Dubai between July 20, to October 31, 2026.
Dubai has launched a new scheme that allows residents to bring family and friends to visit and have a chance to win over 3,000 dirhams.
The initiative, announced by the Department of Economy and Tourism, allows residents to nominate family members or friends and verify their visit to Dubai.
Those who are able to successfully submit their nominations for the "A Dubai invite" scheme, will be able to access a range of rewards, from hotel stays and restaurant offers to experiences at some of the city’s attractions.
'A Dubai Invite' | What we know
Residents have been asked to nominate their friends or family for a visit to Dubai between July 20, to October 31, 2026.
Once registered and verified, guests will receive benefits packages such as hotel stays, dining deals, tickets to local attractions and much more. These deals will stay valid till December 31, 2026, unless mentioned otherwise.
Who can apply?
The scheme is open to UAE residents and citizens 18 years and above. Only those with a valid Emirates ID can apply.
"Nominated visitors must be non-UAE residents arriving on a valid tourist visa or be eligible for visa on arrival. Please note that your visitors are responsible for obtaining their own visa," says the Department of Economy and Tourism.
Each resident is eligible for a maximum of three benefit packages and can nominate up to five people at a time.
Once the visitors arrive in Dubai, the government will send an email within 72 hours with steps to avail the benefits, which will be issued in August.
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