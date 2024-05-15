HT Exclusive: Meghan & Harry foundation statement on ‘delinquency’ row, deny ‘error or wrongdoing’

Archewell Foundation received a “delinquency notice” from the California State Attorney General's office on May 3. Amid the recent controversy, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charity confirmed in an email to HindustanTimes.com that “Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation no longer 'delinquent'(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation ‘delinquency’ row

The not-for-profit organisation, which was founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was deemed delinquent over unpaid fees. The letter issued by Attorney General Rob Bonta said that Archewell had failed to pay the $200 annual filing fee after a May 2023 expiration.

This barred the organisation from carrying out further activities, such as “soliciting or disbursing charitable funds”, till the issue was resolved.

In light of the issue, the charitable organisation's spokesperson said, “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing.”

The foundation's records show that a payment of $200 was duly “postmarked and dispatched.” However, it appears that it was not received by the concerned authorities. Bonta's office has also issued a clarification, saying that the organisation is no longer delinquent.

“Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing,” the statement continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ‘quasi-royal’ Nigeria trip

The Sussexes concluded their 3-day trip to Nigeria, which has been dubbed as “quasi-royal” by experts on Monday. Calling the trip “unforgettable,” Prince Harry and Meghan expressed their gratitude to Nigerian officials and the community for their hospitality in a statement released on the Sussex website.

“The Duke and Duchess would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips,” the statement reads.