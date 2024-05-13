Duke Vs Duchess: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle head out to charity polo club for final leg of Nigeria trip

For the final leg of their Nigeria tour, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited the Lagos Polo Club to aid Nigeria Unconquered. The Nigerian-based Charity Organisation is functioning in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at a charity polo club in Lagos on May 12, 2024. PHOTO: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP VIA GETTY(AFP via Getty)

Contrary to her former disposition of introducing more vibrant colours to her wardrobe to honour her Nigerian roots, Markle ditched the new choice to put on a neutral-toned elegant display in a cream-shade dress. According to People, she paired her halter-style dress by Johanna Ortiz with Burberry sandals and Heidi Merrick "Santa Barbara" sunglasses.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Before arriving at the polo club, the Sussexes were spotted at the governor's residence.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Lagos Polo Club

Upon arrival, the couple witnessed a pre-game children's parade as the young ones walked out in polo attire with the Nigerian flag. The Duchess' team dominated with a 5-3 score against the Duke's lineup as the event gave way to the game.

Also read | Duke University: Jerry Seinfeld speech prompts student walkouts at commencement ceremony

Eventually, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honoured the players with medals, concluding with a heartfelt address by the Duke, for whom the sport holds a special place in his heart. In April, the duo's Archewell Productions revealed in a press release that they were working on a polo-focussed Netflix series that will “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo.”

Even prior to that, the Duke was an avid player polo player and partook in several charity polo events - something that he still shares with his estranged royal family.

Also read | 2024 Bafta TV Awards winners: Succession's Matthew MacFadyen snags Best Supporting Actor. See full list

His connection to polo also brought him closer to Nacho Figueras, dubbed the “David Beckham of polo.” The good friends have joined forces for several charity matches as well, resulting in their friendship reflecting in their wives' dynamics with each other. Figueras' wife, Delfina Blaquier, and Meghan Markle have also previously referred to each other as “polo wives” on social media.

Harry and Meghan's glamorous presence at the polo club ultimately aimed to support Nigeria: Unconquered. This charity seeks to bolster Nigerian servicemen and women who have been wounded in battle. Using the power of sports, it aims to promote recovery and rehabilitation.