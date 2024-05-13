Duke University: Jerry Seinfeld speech prompts student walkouts at commencement ceremony

A large group of Duke University students walked out of the commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 12, protesting against the guest speaker at the event - comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Jerry Seinfeld's speech at Duke University commencement ceremony prompts dozens of pro-Palestine students to stage a walkout.

As soon as Seinfeld was introduced to speak at the event, dozens of students got up holding a Palestinian flag and marched out while chanting “Free Palestine.” The American stand-up comedian has previously expressed his support for Israel through the ongoing war in Gaza, which is why a crowd of reportedly hundreds of students walked out on seeing him come in as the commencement speaker.

Videos posted on social media spotlighted the incident. Subsequently, Reuters also confirmed the video's date and location, affirming the day's happenings. Students dressed in graduation attires are seen leaving the premises in the clips surfacing online.

Another angle showed many viewers vacating their spots in the stands far above. One of these attendees is even seen wearing the black-and-white keffiyeh scarf, deemed a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Jerry Seinfeld at Duke University's commencement ceremony

Despite the commotion, Seinfeld eventually received an honorary degree and addressed the still-seated crowd (that erupted with applauding chants of “Jerry! Jerry!") without interruptions. In another video, those still waiting to hear the star's graduation speech were also heard booing at the other students who walked out of the ceremony.

Seinfeld addressed the situation, saying, “A lot of you are thinking, 'I can't believe they invited this guy.' Too late.”

He then switched over to speaking about “privilege.” “I say, use your privilege. I grew up a Jewish boy from New York. That is a privilege if you want to be a comedian,” he continued.

Reuters reported that the comedian has been vocally supportive of Israel since October 7. Visiting Israel, he and other actors previously expressed their solidarity with the Israeli cause.

Duke spokesperson Frank Tramble released a statement addressing the commencement ceremony scene at the university, “We understand the depth of feeling in our community, and as we have all year, we respect the right of everyone at Duke to express their views peacefully, without preventing graduates and their families from celebrating their achievement.”

Duke students stepping up their pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Seinfeld's presence adds to the string of student-led protests at campuses across the US. Due to growing protests and rising arrests at US colleges, Columbia University cancelled its main graduation ceremony (previously scheduled for May 15) earlier this month.

Columbia spokesperson Ben Chang then expressed disappointment about the implausibility of holding a large commencement ceremony on the Ivy League campus grounds amid security concerns.