Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence after Archewell charity receives ‘delinquency notice’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued their first statement since their charity, Archewell, was deemed “delinquent.” The non-profit organisation, founded by the Sussexes in 2020, received a delinquency notice from the California State Attorney General's office on May 3. While the state finds Archewell “not in good standing,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly remain unbothered as they address their recent “quasi-royal” Nigeria trip in the statement released Tuesday. Britain's Prince Harry (2ndR), Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, react as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (unseen), gives a speech at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence after Archewell charity's ‘delinquency’ row

Following their 3-day trip to Nigeria, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an official statement, thanking the country officials and community for their “tremendous hospitality.” Per the statement on the Sussex website, Prince Harry and Meghan “concluded their unforgettable trip to Nigeria with a cultural reception in Lagos and a polo match fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.”

“The couple was greeted with a beautiful pre-game parade – a vibrant display of young enthusiasts in polo gear, proudly waving the green and white flags of Nigeria – followed by a procession of older children on horseback, setting the tone for a day filled with sport and spirit,” the statement continues.

“The friendly rivalry between the teams, aptly named Duke vs Duchess, added a layer of excitement to the event, with the Duchess’s team claiming victory with a score of 5-3. The day was capped off with the couple presenting medals, a gesture of appreciation for the players’ prolific talent and dedication,” it adds.

Prince Harry and Meghan concluded their message with, “The Duke and Duchess would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips.”

Archewell charity receives ‘delinquency notice’

Ahead of their “unforgettable” trip to Nigeria, Prince Harry and Meghan were notified about their charity's delinquent status in a letter issued by the California State Attorney General. The letter states that Archewell Foundation is now “prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.” “The organization may also be subject to penalties, and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry,” it adds.