Prince Harry and Meghan’s charity ‘ordered to stop’, facing delinquency; can only resume after…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed into trouble in California as their philanthropic efforts hit a snag. Archewell, the charity foundation started by the estranged royal couple, has been deemed "delinquent" by the state's Attorney General's office. This development throws a wrench into Archewell's operations, as it's now prohibited from raising or spending any funds. Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, attend a charity polo game at the Ikoyi Polo Club in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP)(AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Archewell found delinquent

Established by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020, Archewell is a non-profit organization. Additionally, under Archewell Inc., they operate for-profit business divisions that concentrate on media production, namely Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions. According to a report by PageSix, the charity foundation of Harry and Meghan has been labelled delinquent and instructed to cease raising or spending money.

Archewell delinquency status explained

In California, charities and foundations such as Archewell are mandated to submit an annual report and pay registration fees in order to maintain their status as a charity or foundation. In the new report, California's attorney general Rob Bonta stated that Archewell had failed to do either. This is where the financial trouble began. As a result, the California Charities and Foundation Registry listed Archewell as a "delinquent." This means that Archewell cannot raise or spend money until this issue is resolved.

“An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.” The document obtained by PageSix reads. “The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry.” It adds.

Archewell temporarily halts activities

This situation has temporarily halted Archewell's activities until the registration fees are paid and the annual report is submitted to the appropriate authorities. According to a source, Harry’s foundation did file for registration; however, a check was sent but never received. The foundation itself was not informed about this and only became aware after receiving a delinquency notice. The issue is expected to be resolved in the next few working days, but until then, the foundation has to pause its activities.

Harry and Meghan, currently touring Nigeria as part of their Invictus commitments and a special invitation, are set to return to California. Despite stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, their trip to the South African country was akin to a royal meet-and-greet, as they were hailed for their efforts and appreciation of the culture.