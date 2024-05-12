Prince Harry ‘chose hotel stay over royal residence’ offered by King Charles on UK visit

Prince Harry recently visited the UK for Invictus Games commitments. Despite being in the same city, he was unable to meet his estranged family due to the hectic schedules of King Charles and Prince William. Earlier reports claimed that the monarch refused to meet his youngest son, a claim refuted by palace insiders who insisted that the King wanted to meet Harry but couldn’t due to extreme media frenzy. Now, reports suggest that he even offered the duke a royal residence, but he turned down the offer. While Prince Harry claimed that his father was too occupied with his royal duties and "various other priorities" to meet him, King Charles held a meeting with former England captain David Beckham to talk about his charitable foundation while Harry was in London.(AP )

The 39-year-old celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games while greeting the supportive crowd at St. Paul's Cathedral with chants of "We love you Harry." None of the royals attended, as the King was hosting a tea garden party at Buckingham Palace. According to reports, the King had “agreed to allow his estranged son to stay at a royal residence,” but the request was rejected. Instead, Harry is said to have opted for a hotel.

Prince Harry vs King Charles: who snubbed whom

Insiders close to the monarch told The Sunday Times that a more private meeting between the King and Harry was possible if he had not declined the palace stay. They suggested that a formal meeting between the two could have been easily arranged without intense media scrutiny. However, people close to the duke stressed that Harry understood the King's busy schedule and made efforts to meet his ailing father even before the trip. However, some within the royal family insist that the Duke never requested to meet his father, nor did he invite him to attend the games.

King wanted to meet Harry on UK trip

King Charles, who briefly resumed his royal duties, did indeed want to meet Harry, said a close friend, refuting the allegations that he snubbed his son and preferred honouring William over him. The source explained that although the King is understandably “wary” about meetings with Harry due to the “media attention they attract,” he did agree “to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness [back in February] and at very short notice.”

Royal expert Robert Jobson in conversation with the Sun said, “Harry effectively took it by himself to come see his dad when he said that he that he had been diagnosed with cancer that would be seen by as many as a good thing.”

“But at the time I think the King didn't want all the media circus that would accompany Harry's arrival.”