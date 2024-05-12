Anita Baker slammed as 'unreliable' for last-minute Atlanta concert cancellation on Mother’s day weekend

Anita Baker's concert in Atlanta on Mother's Day weekend was cancelled abruptly, leaving her fans angry. The cancellation happened just minutes before the show, disappointing fans who had already bought tickets and planned their evening around the event. Many took to their social media to voice their frustration while criticising Baker’s ‘unprofessional’ behaviour happening on repetition. Anita Baker's Mother's Day weekend concert in Atlanta abruptly cancelled minutes before showtime, leaving fans frustrated and seeking refunds.

Anita Baker cancels show at last minute

Atlanta’s Mother’s Day weekend dream of a smooth R&B jam at State Farm Arena with Anita Baker turned into a nightmare as fans queued outside the venue just before the show at 7 p.m., all dressed and ready to rock but the concert got cancelled. Organizers offered a vague explanation, blaming "unforeseen circumstances," but didn't elaborate further.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Due to late, unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s ‘An Evening with Anita Baker’ event featuring eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker set to take place at State Farm Arena has been cancelled,” the email sent by the organizers on attendees' email read. The email further provided a guide on how to claim the refunds. “Refunds will be returned at the point of purchase.” According to the organisers, ticketholders will be refunded on the card they used to purchase the tickets.

Anita Baker receives backlash for concert cancellation

The show scheduled to kick start at 7 pm was cancelled at 6:54 p.m. leaving fans in a state of disbelief, as happy faces outside the arena slowly dwindled into a sea of disappointed faces. Social media quickly became a platform for venting, with many questioning the last-minute decision and wondering what exactly caused this sudden turn of events.

“My mom travelled from Jacksonville FL to ATL to enjoy her Mother’s Day gift of front-row tickets to see Anita Baker perform tonight - all for her to cancel the show just moments before she went on.” A user took to X (Twitter) to express their disappointment. “Anita Baker cancelled her concert (again) and the aunties are HEATED,” wrote another. “Speaking honestly and respectfully, I see why Anita Baker didn't tour for so many years because perhaps, she shouldn't have been. It's not just today, but there have been multiple cancelled, postponed, or late shows since her tour started.” “She is so unreliable, shouldn’t have gone to the concert in the first place.”

Also read: Whoopi Goldberg explains why marriage isn't her thing but says, 'little hit and run isn't bad'

The frustration follows a pattern of frequent concert cancellations by Baker. This is not the first time the "Angel" singer has cancelled performances recently. Her February concert in Birmingham was also cancelled, and earlier, her Nashville tour date scheduled for October was rescheduled to February but was subsequently called off as well. Things started heating up since the infamous Songstress Tour 2023. After a show in New Jersey that was cut short due to technical issues, her opening act Babyface was abruptly pulled from the bill. This led to a social media firestorm between the singer and Babyface’s admirers.

Also read: HYBE appoints new ADOR CEO and Management team replacing Min Hee Jin; Netizens outraged