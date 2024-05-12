Whoopi Goldberg explains why marriage isn't her thing but says, 'little hit and run isn't bad'

Whoopi Goldberg recently graced Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? and looks like she is still against the marriage. The Sister Act star has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and her views on love, relationships and marriage are no exception. In a recent interview, the EGOT winner candidly discussed why she doesn't see marriage in her future but does enjoy a “hit-and-run” relationship. Whoopi Goldberg attends the Bring Change to Mind benefit "Revels and Revelations 11," in support of teen mental health, at City Winery, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in New York (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Whoopi Goldberg on why Marriage isn’t meant for her

The celebrated co-host of ABC’s The View opened up about various aspects of her life, sharing insights into her personal experiences, hosting one of the most beloved shows, her relationships, family, and more. Whoopi, who had been married three times and has not remarried since her last marriage to Lyle Trachtenberg ended in 1995 after just one year, still has no plans to marry in the near future.

According to Goldberg, getting married is like an emotional investment, like raising a child. It's an investment she's not willing to make again. During an interview to promote her new book, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, Goldberg was asked about past relationships and unsuccessful marriages. “I don’t have the energy for that kind of relationship,” she said. “You know, when you’re married to somebody, you have to be invested in how they’re feeling. I am not.”

The tv show host continued "I’m invested in my kid. I'm invested in her kids. I'm invested in my son-in-law. I'm invested in my friends. But I'm not invested in a relationship that would require as much as having a child requires and I know that that's not for me."

How many marriages has Whoopi Goldberg had in the past?

Goldberg has been married three times in her life. Her first marriage was to Alvin Martin, which ended in divorce in 1979. They share a daughter named Alexandrea. In 1986, Goldberg married cinematographer David Claessen, but the marriage lasted only two years. Her third marriage was to Lyle Trachtenberg, which ended in 1995 after just one year.

Citing that she is content with her life and family and prefers not to involve any outsiders, the star said, “I am fundamentally a selfish person and I’ve found that because I have a wonderful kid and a son-in-law and three grandkids and one great-grand[kid], that I don’t have time for a whole lot of other people coming into my life,” she opened up in another interview- The Don Lemon Show.

Whoopi Goldberg on hit-and-run hookup

While the star is against marriage, she does believe in casual relationships. She stresses that not everyone is meant for marriage and highlights how a little intimacy in life can still bring enjoyment. “Many people enjoy, you know, sex. So sometimes a little hit and run is not bad."

Goldberg's bombshell interview with Piers Morgan back in 2011 caused a stir when she candidly admitted that she was not in love with any of her three husbands. Explaining why she attempted marriage in the past despite not feeling the desire to marry permanently, the renowned host cited wanting to feel normal. She thought getting married would make her appear normal, but that turned out not to be the case.

"But clearly that's not the case, that's not a good reason to get married. You have to actually want a life with someone through ups and downs and I just discovered that wasn't for me." She told Morgan at the time.