Whoopi Goldberg defends Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Oscars snubs: ‘You don’t get everything you want’

Actor Whoopi Goldberg believes there's no such thing as Oscar snubs, as Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig missed out on the Oscars 2024 nominations for Barbie. Amid the uproar about the same, Whoopi told on The View, as per Entertainment Weekly, that not everyone can win. Whoopi is not only an Academy Award winner for Ghost, but hosted the ceremony four times and has also been a part of the Academy board. Also read: America Ferrera reacts to her Oscar nomination Whoopi Goldberg on Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars miss.

Whoopi on Barbie Oscar snubs

She said, “I know the film, I know the greatness and the money, but that assumes someone else shouldn’t be in there.” She added, “Everybody doesn’t win… you don’t get everything you want to get.

“There are no snubs,” she also said. “That’s what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize, and it is subjective. Movies are subjective. The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting,” Whoopi clarified.

Barbie nominations for Academy Awards

Barbie fetched eight Oscar nominations but left major categories despite being commercially and critically a hit. While Ryan Gosling has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor, America Ferrera earned a best supporting actress. The film also received nods in categories like Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Costume Design, Production Design, and Best Original Song (for I’m Just Ken and What Was I Made For?) Many expected Greta to be in the nominations for Best Director and Margot Robbie in Best Actress.

America on being nominated

Talking about it, America told Variety recently, “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated. Greta (Gerwig) has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

“What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honours of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humour and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master,” she also said.

