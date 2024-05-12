King Charles ‘of course wanted’ to meet Prince Harry on UK trip but failed because…

King Charles 'refused to meet' Prince Harry remained the top trend all day following the Duke's recent Invictus trip to the UK. Numerous reports suggested that the King's schedule was too packed with daily engagements, leading him to allegedly snub his youngest son in favour of hosting a tea garden party. However, a palace insider and close friend of the King has dismissed these claims, stating, “Recollections may vary once again.” Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

Palace insiders refute ‘Charles snubbed Harry’ claims

Last week, before jetting off to Nigeria with Meghan Markle, Harry made a brief appearance at St. Paul's Cathedral in the UK. The Duke attended a service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games. Despite being in the same city and just a few kilometres away, Harry did not meet with Charles, disappointing those hoping for a reconciliation.

A royal source has denied claims that King Charles refused to see his son. An unnamed friend of Charles told The Times that King is wary of meeting Harry because of the media attention, but he agreed to see his son at a critical time of his illness in February and in a matter of minutes. “While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness [back in February] and at very short notice.”

Earlier, it was announced that the King had been diagnosed with cancer. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about his treatment and appearance. It has been reported that doctors have advised him to focus on treatment and rehabilitation. The source added, that people weren’t expecting the King to hit the red carpet as soon as Invictus was announced. However, “the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”

Prince Harry ‘understands’ why King didn’t meet him

Prince Harry, on the other hand, had a positive experience in the UK, interacting with a crowd that chanted "We love you, Harry." Despite the absence of other royal members, the Duke appeared overjoyed by the turnout of the crowd. He even mentioned feeling 'happy' to be home in interviews with a few news outlets, although reports suggested he was 'heartbroken' about not being able to meet his ailing father.

An official spokesperson for Harry stressed that Harry was well aware and understood the reasons why Charles did not meet him. "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme. The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon." The representative told on Tuesday reported by the Mirror.