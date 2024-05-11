Meghan Markle ‘shades’ UK Royals in Nigeria with ‘controversial’ Windsor dress following Harry’s snub; fans convinced

Meghan Markle's outfit choice during a recent stop on her royal tour in Nigeria has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. The Duchess of Sussex, who travelled to the South African country alongside her husband Prince Harry for Invictus, received a warm welcome from the crowd. The couple engaged with the public and interacted with schoolchildren, with images of their visit quickly going viral. Notably, Meghan's decision to wear a dress named "Windsor" has caught attention, a move some fans are convinced is a pointed message towards the monarchy. TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, meet with children during their visit at the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan Markle wears ‘Windsor’ dress

The photos that surfaced online show Harry and Meghan embracing the culture and style of Nigeria to connect with people on a more personal level. While the Duke opted for a simple shirt and trousers look instead of his classic coat and pants, Meghan sported a backless peach maxi dress by Heidi Merrick. Interestingly, the dress is named 'Windsor,' sparking speculations about whether this was a coincidence or a deliberate choice.

"Meghan Markle is desperate to have ties to Windsor name," a user wrote on X (formerly twitter). “Oh god! Isn’t she shading the royals by wearing Windsor, Lol.” Wrote another. "Her strategic marriage and un-strategic moves since then have backfired. Like a dress with the name gives her the legitimacy that continues to elude her!" One more chimed in.

There were reports earlier about Meghan's wish to live in Windsor Castle, a desire that the Queen reportedly turned down. Instead, they settled at Frogmore Cottage, but they had to give it up when they stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Now, Meghan, living outside the royal circle, wears a dress named "Windsor," which adds an ironic twist to the story.

“Im convinced she is doing this on purpose at this point. Infamy is her goal – not approval. She is taking a page out of Wallis’s handbook,” one more royal followers added to the comment section.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Nigeria visit

Harry and Meghan, who recently announced their new Netflix series, made a special visit to Nigeria at the request of Christopher Musa, the country's highest-ranking military official and chief of defence staff. According to British Broadcaster Helena Chard, the purpose of their three-day trip is to boost their popularity as estranged members of the royal family and to gain positive PR. Given the constant scrutiny and criticism they face, any involvement with Invictus would naturally attract great press attention, she says.

“I would be surprised if they didn’t call in pool coverage. I also wouldn’t be surprised if they had Netflix cameras following them, especially as one of the cultural activities is a polo game… Their few days in Nigeria will have the feel of a royal tour, albeit a pseudo-royal tour." Chard told Fox news.