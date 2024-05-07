 Amazon launches online shopping service in South Africa - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Amazon launches online shopping service in South Africa

Reuters |
May 07, 2024 01:49 PM IST

The launch of its service comes at a time when South Africa has seen a sharp rise in online shopping.

Amazon launched its online shopping service in South Africa on Tuesday, challenging a number of online retailers dominated by Naspers' Takealot.com.

The Amazon logo is pictured outside the company's distribution center in Staten Island, New York.(Reuters)
The Amazon logo is pictured outside the company's distribution center in Staten Island, New York.(Reuters)

Africa's most advanced economy is usually seen as a good entry point for companies to expand into the continent and Amazon could be doing the same, analysts have said in the past.

The launch of its service comes at a time when South Africa has seen a sharp rise in online shopping after the pandemic created an opportunity for e-commerce to finally take hold, with retailers doubling down on investments in response.

Amazon.co.za will offer same-day delivery and next-day delivery with more than 3,000 pickup points. Shoppers will get free delivery on first orders, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders above 500 rand ($27.07), it said in a statement.

Business News
News / Business / Amazon launches online shopping service in South Africa
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On