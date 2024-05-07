 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gautam Adani casts vote with family. Watch video - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gautam Adani casts vote with family. Watch video

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2024 01:43 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Emphasizing the importance of voting, Gautam Adani urged the public to actively engage in the process.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani cast his vote in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling booth in Ahmedabad. Emphasizing the importance of voting, he urged the public to actively engage in the process and said, “Today is the festival of democracy, and I appeal to people to come out and vote. India is moving forward and will continue to do so."

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gautam Adani urged the public to actively engage in the process.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gautam Adani urged the public to actively engage in the process.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani posted a picture with his wife after voting. He wrote. “Proud to have voted with my family today. Voting is a right, a privilege, and a responsibility we all share as citizens of this great nation. Every vote is a powerful voice in our democracy. Cast your vote for shaping the future of India. Jai Hind (SIC)."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also exercised his franchise in Ahmedabad and said, “I urge everyone to vote as much as possible. Four more rounds remain."

Voting for the third phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am today. Polling is underway for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The first phase took place on April 19 while the second phase was on April 26. Following this, next phases will take place on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gautam Adani casts vote with family. Watch video
