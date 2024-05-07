Delhi Traffic Challan: How you can waive off vehicle challan online in Delhi
May 07, 2024 12:50 PM IST
Delhi Traffic Challan: For this, you have to visit the website to download the e-challan and this can be done online after which it can be submitted to court.
Delhi Traffic Challan: Delhi Traffic police could establish a National Lok Adalat which would help people to waive their vehicle's challan if it has been issued in Delhi. For this, you have to visit the website to download the e-challan and this can be done online after which it can be submitted to the court. After this, the National Lok Adalat will waive the challan- the process of which will be simplified.
The National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held in Delhi on May 14- 10 am to 3:30 pm and you can settle your challan then. At the time of booking, you need to remember the correct vehicle number owing to which you should verify the vehicle number to be sure.
How to register or book in National Lok Adalat in Delhi:
- Visit the official website of Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat and make a booking.
- The booking process will start at 10 am on May 11, 2022.
- After this, you need to download the notice from the website that will mention court premises, date and time.
- Visit the court premises at the mentioned date and time with the printed notice.
- Present your challan in front of the magistrate in the court.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
