Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Tim Cook greatly helped this Indian-origin entrepreneur: ‘My mentor, gym buddy’

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2024 11:28 AM IST

Reflecting on how Tim Cook guided him when he was feeling lost and “changed his life”, Sahil Bloom called the Apple boss a “brilliant and successful man”.

Sahil Bloom, an Indian-origin New York-based entrepreneur, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a post expressing gratitude to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Reflecting on how Tim Cook guided him when he was feeling lost and “changed his life”, Sahil Bloom called the Apple boss a “brilliant and successful man”, a friend and mentor.

Sahil Bloom called Apple CEO TIm Cook a “brilliant and successful man”.
What Sahil Bloom said on Tim Cook?

Sahil Bloom wrote, along with a picture in which he could be seen posing with the tech giant’s CEO, “Had the joy of catching up for dinner in Omaha with a mentor, friend, and old gym buddy. When I was navigating big changes in my life, @tim_cook pushed me to think differently and chase my energy. I’m grateful he did. Brilliant and successful—but more importantly, a good man.”

See Sahil Bloom's post here

What social media users said on Sahil Bloom's post?

Many users on X responded to Sahil Bloom's post with one saying, “So lucky to have Tim Cook as your mentor" while another commented, “2 icons & legends. You guys inspire us."

A third user wrote, "Wow, what an incredible opportunity to catch up with such an influential figure like @tim_cook. Your network is insane @SahilBloom. It's amazing how connections like that can shape our lives in such profound. Nice post."

"This is awesome! Tim Cook is truly an incredible mentor and friend. His inspiration and support have changed so many lives," a fourth user said.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

