Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Tesla’s chilling layoff email sent by Elon Musk: ‘We will begin processing your separation’

HT News Desk
May 07, 2024 10:36 AM IST

Tesla layoffs: It was reported that the latest round of layoffs is affecting various departments within Tesla.

Tesla layoffs: Tesla's layoffs stretched into its fourth week as more employees took to social media platforms to share news of their termination from the company. This comes after reports suggested that- the latest round of layoffs which is affecting various departments within Tesla- had begun. These include software, services, and engineering, reports suggested. 

Tesla layoffs: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
Tesla layoffs: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China.(Reuters)

Over the weekend, Tesla employees revealed that they received termination notices. Tesla's job cuts began last month after the company announced plans to reduce approximately 10 percent of its global workforce. Top ececutives in the company- Tesla's head of EV charging Rebecca Tinucci and the head of the new vehicles program Daniel Ho, along with their teams- have also been fired, it was earlier reported. 

Read the email that was shared by a recently laid-off employee to The Verge:

"I am reaching out to let you know that after a careful review of your permanent work restrictions and your role, it was determined that there was no reasonable accommodation that would enable you to perform the essential functions of your position in your role. The next step in the interactive process is the Alternative Job Search (AJS process), which consists of reviewing Tesla’s internal and external job board to identify potential positions. This is to inform you that we have not identified any openings for which you appear qualified. Given recent changes in the business, we also do not currently anticipate any such openings in the near term. As such, we are advising that we intend to conclude the AJS process at this time. As we have not identified an alternative available position, we will begin processing your separation from employment with Tesla, effective May 3rd, 2024."

