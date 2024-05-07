Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk's company cuts more jobs in these teams, report claims

Tesla layoffs: Electric-vehicle maker Tesla has reportedly laid off staff from the software, service and engineering departments, Electrek reported citing people in the know. This comes after the Elon Musk-led company disbanded its EV charging department last month as Tesla announced that it was reducing its global workforce by more than 10%. Tesla layoffs: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China.(Reuters)

Tesla layoffs: Affected employees got emails on job cuts

Employees at Tesla received emails over the weekend as part of broader layoffs, as per the Electrek report. The company disclosed in notices last month that it will lay off more than 6,700 employees across its locations in Texas, California, Nevada and New York.

Tesla layoffs: Why are job cuts happening at the Elon Musk-company?

Tesla has been under immense pressure amid dropping sales and an intensifying price war among automakers while elevated interest rates slowed the adoption of electric vehicles. Experts believe that Tesla has been attempting to focus more and more on autonomous driving software, robotaxis and its humanoid robot Optimus. Elon Musk could be cutting its spending on certain teams to preserve cash for these projects.

What Tesla has said on job cuts so far?

Tesla said that it expects to book more than $350 million in costs in the second quarter for the mass layoffs. Top executives, including Drew Baglino, Rohan Patel, Rebecca Tinucci and Daniel Ho, have also left the company during this period.

What has Tesla said on its “new models”?

Tesla said after its quarterly results that it was working on "new models" that would use its current platforms and production lines. This move is expected to let the company better control capital expenditures.