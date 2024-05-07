Ananya Birla quits music: ‘Time to focus all my energies into business world'

Ananya Birla, daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, head of Aditya Birla Group, shared that she is stepping away from music to focus on her business ventures. Sharing the news on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Ananya Birla said, "Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I have reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music becoming near impossible and it’s taking a toll on me in ways that I can’t express." Ananya Birla made her debut as a singer with the single Livin The Life in 2016.(Instagram/@ananyabirla)

She added, “Thank you for all the love, for the music I have released over the years. I hope we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country. Thank you again. It’s time I focus all my energies into the business world.”

Celebrities reacted to her post as well. Singer Armaan Malik expressed sadness at her decision while encouraging her. Actor Bobby Deol and Tennis player Sania Mirza wished her success in her future endeavors.

Ananya Birla made her debut as a singer with the single Livin The Life in 2016. Her English single made her the first Indian artist to achieve platinum status and feature on the American national top 40 pop radio show Sirius XM Hits.

Ananya Birla is the founder and CEO of Svatantra Microfinance which offers financial services to low-income households and women entrepreneurs in rural India. She is also the founder and CEO of CuroCarte which is a luxury e-commerce platform for handmade and artisanal products from across the globe.